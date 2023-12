LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a truck fire Wednesday morning, Dec. 13.

“C-Shift started the morning out with a vehicle fire in the area of North Gate dr.,” a Leland Fire/Rescue post states.

Nobody was injured, and the crews quickly knocked the fire down.

Crews were clearing the scene at 8:45 a.m.

