‘I’ve never experienced anti-semitism, and it’s everywhere now’: Local Jewish groups take a stance against anti-semitism by holding vigil

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tuesday night marks the sixth night of Hannukah, but some say it’s been difficult to get into the holiday spirit.

“It’s a dark time right now,” said Amy DeLoach, president of the Bnai Israel congregation in Wilmington.

A community event, taking a stance against antisemitism, is banishing that darkness, however, in hopes of a more peaceful future in Southeast North Carolina and worldwide.

“We wanted to show our support for what’s happening now in Israel to Israelis, but also what’s happening to Palestinians as well,” said Jonathan Berger. “We support very much a two-state solution and having dignity and respect for both Palestinians and Israelis to be able to live side by side together.”

Berger and his family lived in Israel before moving to Wilmington three years ago.

He says in times like this, there’s nothing quite like being united with other people in the community.

“Being here and being with the community is really important to be able to kind of have that sort of shared love,” said Berger.

DeLoach says it’s been tough, however, to stay strong.

“I was born here in Wilmington, a fourth-generation Jewish woman in Wilmington. I’ve never experienced anti-semitism, and it’s everywhere now,” said DeLoach.

As a response, each candle lit on Tuesday represents a different hope, and prayer for the Jewish community moving forward.

“Soon, may the children of Gaza and Israel play together safely in the streets,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Clifford Barnett.

They say Tuesday’s vigil may be a step toward that brighter future.

“When you have the support of your friends and your community and other faith leaders, the mayor was here, city council members...we’re not alone. And that means the world to us,” said DeLoach.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.