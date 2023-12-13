Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Five miles of I-140 in Brunswick County to be repaved

The N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday that about five miles of I-140 in...
The N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday that about five miles of I-140 in Brunswick County are set to be milled and resurfaced.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday that about five miles of I-140 in Brunswick County are set to be milled and resurfaced.

A $9.6 million contract was awarded for the project.

“Fayetteville’s Highland Paving Co. will perform the work on the interstate between its interchanges of U.S. 74 and U.S. 17 near Leland. This project will include doing preservation work to several bridges along this stretch. The work will include replacing expansion joints, sealing cracks and doing surface treatment to the concrete driving decks. This kind of bridge maintenance is normal to ensure a safe bridge with a smooth ride for drivers,” an NCDOT announcement states.

The work is set to start early next year, and crews will have until Summer of 2025 to finish the work.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
NCDOT Engineer responds to NHC commissioners’ concerns, says bridge needs urgent repairs
Polito, who killed three people in Las Vegas, was Marshburn's business professor at ECU.
‘This cannot be real’: Former student of UNLV shooter accuses him of making a sexual comment against her while at ECU
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies

Latest News

T-Pain and Chase Rice will both play the 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series.
T-Pain, Chase Rice to play 2024 Azalea Festival Concert Series
Jayden Pauling
Wilmington man arrested in Wake County in connection to kidnapping case
Cayne Gennodie
Wilmington PD looking for missing teen
Port of Wilmington refrigeration yard.
Port of Wilmington expands refrigeration yard, adds cold treatment facility at Lewis Nursery and Farms to increase imports of fresh produce