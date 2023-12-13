Five miles of I-140 in Brunswick County to be repaved

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Transportation said Wednesday that about five miles of I-140 in Brunswick County are set to be milled and resurfaced.

A $9.6 million contract was awarded for the project.

“Fayetteville’s Highland Paving Co. will perform the work on the interstate between its interchanges of U.S. 74 and U.S. 17 near Leland. This project will include doing preservation work to several bridges along this stretch. The work will include replacing expansion joints, sealing cracks and doing surface treatment to the concrete driving decks. This kind of bridge maintenance is normal to ensure a safe bridge with a smooth ride for drivers,” an NCDOT announcement states.

The work is set to start early next year, and crews will have until Summer of 2025 to finish the work.

