First Alert Forecast: jackets and coats weather continues...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday features partly sunny skies and, after a cold start, temperatures reaching the 50s to around 60 for afternoon highs. Northerly breezes will have a chillier bite Thursday with highs only in the 40s to around 50 despite sun. 30s should rule most of the nighttime hours for the rest of the work and school week; clear to partly clear skies will be favorable for viewing the peak of the Geminid Meteor Shower in this time.

A developing storm system will bring gradual but significant changes to your First Alert Forecast for the weekend. For now, your First Alert Weather Team gauges rain chances at 0% Friday and Friday night, 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night, 60% Sunday, and 80% Sunday night. Blustery winds will become possible at times, especially if the storm system manages to grab some energy from the Gulf Stream. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool amid the action with daily highs in the 50s to, at most, 60s.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.