22-year-old killed in Robeson County shooting, investigation ongoing

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers after a 22-year-old was gunned down Wednesday.

Deputies were called out around 12:15 p.m. to the 14000 block of Highway 71 North in Shannon.

After arriving, authorities found a Lumberton man, Jaheim Purdie, dead at the scene.

Details of what led up to the shooting have not been released. The sheriff’s office also did not say if they had a suspect in the case.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and Shannon Fire Department also responded to the shooting.

