Dark Horse Studios expands with two new sound stages

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -What looks like construction now could soon be home to your next favorite movie.

Workers are putting up 55-foot-high walls for what will soon be sound stages 3 and 4 at Dark Horse Studios.

President of Dark Horse Studios, Kirk Englebright, said he’s ready to take on the crew base in Wilmington who were out of a job due to the strike.

“I think we’re a bunch of kids in a candy store it’s Christmas morning for us,” Englebright said. “We’re full steam ahead trying to get these stages up in a timely manner so we can fill them and get North Carolinians back to work.”

The expansion will double the available space at Dark Horse Studio’s site off Market Street.

With Cinespace buying the EUE/ Screen Gems studio back in September, Dark Horse is the second studio built in Wilmington.

Mayor Bill Saffo says he’s confident there are enough productions interested in Southeastern North Carolina to fill the state-of-the-art facility once complete.

“This is a new facility with a whole new set of infrastructure that’s being put into the studio, but I think we have more than enough business coming into this area that wants to come to this area to support two studios,” he said.

Johnny Griffin, head of Wilmington’s regional film commission, is hopeful the expansion will have all eyes on Wilmington.

“We’re just trying to make sure the industry knows Wilmington’s ready and open for business,” Griffin said.

Griffin says there are no productions scheduled yet, but he’s in talks with many industry workers interested in bringing their business here.

