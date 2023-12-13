Burgaw awarded $53,950 to identify lead service lines

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw was recently awarded $53,950 by the state to identify and make an inventory of lead service lines in the town.

A total of $13.2 million was distributed to 17 water systems statewide by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Infrastructure.

The funds were awarded on Dec. 12 and depend on the state receiving the federal funds from the Environmental Protection Agency as well.

“Every North Carolinian deserves access to safe, clean drinking water and this funding will help accomplish that,” said Governor Cooper. “We already know what funding like this can do for critical water projects and we look forward to helping more communities across the state.”

You can see a full list of awardees online here.

