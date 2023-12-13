Brunswick Electric accepting applications from nonprofits for grants worth up to $2,500

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation is accepting applications for its Community Grants program through Feb. 15 from local nonprofits.

Nonprofit organizations and community groups can apply for grants up to $2,500 for projects in the areas of family services, civic and community programs, cultural and arts programs, emergency services and economic development.

“Community involvement is at the core of who we are at Brunswick Electric,” said Brookes Versaggi, Manager of Member Engagement and Communications for BEMC. “We’re honored to empower our neighbors and make an even greater impact each year through resources and support needed to accomplish their goals.”

The corporation awarded $63,000 total between 40 local organizations last year, and it has given $745,000 since 2003 to local programs.

You can learn more and apply here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.