Bellflower to serve as Topsail Annandale Elementary principal

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Bellflower has been selected to serve as principal of Topsail Annandale Elementary School, according to a Pender County Schools announcement.

Per PCS, her first day will be Dec. 18, and she’ll be working alongside current Principal Melissa Wilson through Dec. 20. Wilson is set to become PCS Director of Human Resources.

“Currently serving as the principal of Berkeley Preparatory Academy, a K-8 charter school in Charleston, SC, Ms. Bellflower has successfully overseen the education of approximately 800 students,” the announcement states. “Her dedication to educational innovation is underscored by her hands-on experience teaching both Wit and Wisdom and Eureka Math Squared as a classroom teacher. Furthermore, she has served as an instructional coach during the first year of implementing these programs, contributing to their successful integration into the curriculum.”

“Ms. Bellflower holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master’s in Educational Leadership and Special Education Directing from the University of Northern Colorado. Her leadership in her current role for the past three years has garnered admiration and success within the school community,” the release adds.

I am thrilled to join Topsail Annandale Elementary, an extraordinary school community. It is my goal to continue the tradition of excellence here at Topsail Annandale Elementary.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.