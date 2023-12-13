Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Bellflower to serve as Topsail Annandale Elementary principal

Jessica Bellflower
Jessica Bellflower(Pender County Schools)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Jessica Bellflower has been selected to serve as principal of Topsail Annandale Elementary School, according to a Pender County Schools announcement.

Per PCS, her first day will be Dec. 18, and she’ll be working alongside current Principal Melissa Wilson through Dec. 20. Wilson is set to become PCS Director of Human Resources.

“Currently serving as the principal of Berkeley Preparatory Academy, a K-8 charter school in Charleston, SC, Ms. Bellflower has successfully overseen the education of approximately 800 students,” the announcement states. “Her dedication to educational innovation is underscored by her hands-on experience teaching both Wit and Wisdom and Eureka Math Squared as a classroom teacher. Furthermore, she has served as an instructional coach during the first year of implementing these programs, contributing to their successful integration into the curriculum.”

“Ms. Bellflower holds a Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of Northern Iowa and a Master’s in Educational Leadership and Special Education Directing from the University of Northern Colorado. Her leadership in her current role for the past three years has garnered admiration and success within the school community,” the release adds.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
New Hanover County Commissioners expressed frustration Monday that a representative from the...
New Hanover Commissioners criticize DOT for no-show at Monday meeting
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain

Latest News

Nicholas Trummel
Police: No injuries after multiple shots fired at downtown apartment complex
Leland Fire/Rescue responds to a truck fire on Dec. 13, 2023.
Leland Fire/Rescue extinguishes truck fire
Pender County Schools
Option for increased capacity being considered for new Hampstead K-8 school
It will support imports such as blueberries, grapes, apples, pears, citrus and a variety of...
Cold treatment facility opened in Rocky Point to support fresh produce imports