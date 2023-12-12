Winners announced for 2023 Topsail Island Flotilla

TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The first, second and third place winners of the 2023 Topsail Island Flotilla have been selected, according to the Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.

Per the announcement, “Polar Express” came in first, winning the $1,000 prize.

Kathy Blackburn and Jeff Brown's “Polar Express" (Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism)

“Whoville” came in second, netting the $300 prize, and in third place, “Splish Splash” won $200.

Tracey and John Shakespeare's “Whoville” (Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism)

Claire Jennings' “Splish Splash” (Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism)

Our five judges had a difficult time selecting just three winners. With 27 boats registered, this was the largest Topsail Christmas Flotilla, and the lighted designs on the boats were amazing.

