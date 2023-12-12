Senior Connect
Winners announced for 2023 Topsail Island Flotilla

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The first, second and third place winners of the 2023 Topsail Island Flotilla have been selected, according to the Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.

Per the announcement, “Polar Express” came in first, winning the $1,000 prize.

Kathy Blackburn and Jeff Brown's “Polar Express"
Kathy Blackburn and Jeff Brown's “Polar Express"(Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism)

“Whoville” came in second, netting the $300 prize, and in third place, “Splish Splash” won $200.

Tracey and John Shakespeare's “Whoville”
Tracey and John Shakespeare's “Whoville”(Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism)
Claire Jennings' “Splish Splash”
Claire Jennings' “Splish Splash”(Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism)

