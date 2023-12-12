Winners announced for 2023 Topsail Island Flotilla
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPSAIL ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The first, second and third place winners of the 2023 Topsail Island Flotilla have been selected, according to the Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism.
Per the announcement, “Polar Express” came in first, winning the $1,000 prize.
“Whoville” came in second, netting the $300 prize, and in third place, “Splish Splash” won $200.
