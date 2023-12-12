Wilmington police searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Tuesday that it is searching for a missing woman.

Per the WPD, Rose Muniz is 61 years old, 5 foot 4 and about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a dark green puffy jacket and two book bags with a pink duffle bag around Market Street on Tuesday at around 11 a.m.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” a WPD announcement states.

