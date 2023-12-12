Senior Connect
Wilmington police searching for missing woman

Rose Muniz
Rose Muniz(Wilmington NC Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced Tuesday that it is searching for a missing woman.

Per the WPD, Rose Muniz is 61 years old, 5 foot 4 and about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, a dark green puffy jacket and two book bags with a pink duffle bag around Market Street on Tuesday at around 11 a.m.

“If you see her please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609,” a WPD announcement states.

City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policy to align with Fairness in Women’s Sports Act
President of UNC Health Rex to become Novant Health NHRMC president
Ocean Isle Beach commissioner who won tiebreaker for seat resigns
Wreck on River Road shuts down traffic near Jackeys Creek