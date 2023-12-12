Senior Connect
TRAFFC ALERT: Lane closures expected on 16th, 17th streets this week

(Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Lane closures are expected this week on 16th and 17th streets, according to the City of Wilmington.

City officials say CSX plans to temporarily close lanes on 16th and 17th Streets near Marstellar and Wright Streets for railroad crossing repairs.

The 17th Street repairs will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, and are expected to completed by 6 p.m. that day.

The 16th Street repairs will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, and are expected to finish by 6 p.m. of the same day.

Officials say one lane of traffic will be left open while repairs are under way.

“The closures are part of a CSX network-wide infrastructure maintenance program,” a news release from the city states. “These repairs will address resident concerns about the roads and smooth out the asphalt transitions at the crossings.

“According to CSX, one lane of traffic will be left open while performing the repairs, and signage will be in place directing drivers to seek an alternate route on 13th Street.”

