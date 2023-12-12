‘There’s a youth mental health crisis affecting kids all across this country’: AG Josh Stein holds social media townhall meeting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein hosted a town hall to hear more about the potential harm social media can do to the minds of young people.

Leaders say they are searching for a solution to what some experts are calling an epidemic.

They say using technology in school can be a double-edged sword. On one hand, it can be incredibly helpful when needing to quickly look up information. But, it can do more harm than good, when students are distracted by social media in class, and fall victim to online bullying.

North Carolina and 41 other states are suing the social media giant, Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram. The states claim the company’s social media platforms are addictive and harmful to young people…

State Attorney General Josh Steinn and local leaders are searching for a solution.

“Protecting our kids is the most important thing any of us can do, whether that’s parents, teachers, administrators, or elected officials, social media is causing real harm to America’s young people. And we’ve got to figure out some answers. That’s why I’ve taken Facebook to court. But there’s more that needs to be done,” said Stein.

The AG’s office says high school students spend on average eight and a half hours online a day -- a number that all leaders agree must change.

“We all have to together collectively figure this out together. Because we can’t leave it up to social media companies to do that for us, because they’re in the business of making money and collecting information. So we’re the ones that are gonna have to do the change,” said NHCS board member Stephanie Walker.

The conversation sparked some debate among parents on the best way to go about tackling the issue. Some parents advocate for the complete removal of phones in the classroom.

“Where’s the negative in having them check those phones in at the beginning of the day?” asked one parent.

Some parents however worry that if students are no longer allowed to use their phones at school, they won’t be able to reach them in case of emergency.

“I would not send my son to any middle or high school in New Hanover County schools without his phone,” said Angela Kahney, a NHCS parent.

Kahney says her biggest concern as a parent is safety in New Hanover County schools.

She blames the threat of violence and the history of sexual assault.

As a result, leaders are torn.

“The time that students are in class, they should be learning. And if they’re being distracted constantly, that’s hard. But we also don’t want to have that lifeline taken away from them,” said Walker.

But say they will do everything in their power to encourage kids to put their phones down.

“We can do it. I think we can do it,” added Walker.

