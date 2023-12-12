Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain
Power restored for majority of customers in southeastern NC
Michael Legage Miller, Jr.
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.
Wilmington man wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

Latest News

OnlyFans and sites like it provide an opportunity for those willing to dabble in pornography...
Teachers have been outed for moonlighting on OnlyFans. Do they have legal recourse?
Wichita firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire Thursday morning.
Woman said she tried to kill bed bugs with a lighter when her apartment caught fire, witness says
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider