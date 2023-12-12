Statewide Booze it & Lose it campaign underway for the holidays

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Holiday Booze it & Lose it campaign is now underway across the state, according to the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program.

“The Booze It & Lose It campaign will run through Jan. 1, 2024 and will include enhanced patrols by local and state law enforcement throughout the state. Plan a safe ride in advance and never drive while impaired!” the announcement states.

In addition to increased numbers of law enforcement patrols, motorists can expect to see sobriety checkpoints on roadways.

“These checkpoints reinforce the message that there is a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence,” the Southport Police Department says.

“Motorists caught driving while impaired could face jail time, lose their driving privileges and pay an average of $10,000 in fines, towing fees and other expenses associated with a DWI,” the North Carolina Department of Transportation adds. “That’s not a small price, and it doesn’t even count the heftier price: the potential cost of a lost life.”

Per the NCDOT, over 9,000 people across the state have been killed in alcohol-related crashes since 1994.

