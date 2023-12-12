Senior Connect
Season 6 of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind’ set in Charlotte

Naturally, it will premiere on Valentine’s Day.
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Welcome, “Love Is Blind fans. We’ve got big news for you.

Season 6 was announced, and it’s set to take place in the Queen City. Naturally, it will premiere via Netflix on Valentine’s Day.

For ten days, men and women date each other in purpose-built “pods” where they can talk to each other through a speaker but cannot see one another.

The idea is to develop an emotional connection through communication before selecting their partner. A proposal is possible, hence blindly falling in love.

