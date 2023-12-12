Senior Connect
President of UNC Health Rex to become Novant Health NHRMC president

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President of the UNC Health Rex Hospital Ernie Bovio is stepping down to become the President of Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to a press release from UNC Health Rex.

Per Novant Health, he will begin as the president of the Novant Health Coastal region and NHRMC on Jan. 22.

Bovio spent his five-year tenure at UNC Health Rex working to open the community hospital in Holly Springs and a new Cancer Center at the main Raleigh campus. He also leads UNC Health’s Triangle East Region, which includes Health Rex and three more hospitals.

“We look forward to welcoming Ernie to this key leadership role in Wilmington, where he will have the pleasure of leading a talented team already working to create a healthier future for the community,” said Carl S. Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “I am confident his expertise will be invaluable as we continue to chart the future for this growing region.”

Under Bovio’s leadership, Rex was one of eighteen hospitals around the country to receive straight A’s for patient safety and care from the Leapfrog Group since the safety report cards came in 2012. He also has worked as the CEO for High Point Regional Health in North Carolina.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work Rex physicians and teammates do every day to care for all of our patients,” Bovio said. “I take great comfort in knowing we have an excellent leadership team that will continue to guide Rex into the future.”

This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.

