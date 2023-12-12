Senior Connect
Pender Co. joins class action suit against 3M over water contamination

(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County recently joined a class action suit against 3M Co. over water contamination, county officials announced Tuesday.

In June, 3M Co. agreed to pay at least $10. 3 billion to settle lawsuits over the contamination of drinking water systems. The settlement is subject to court approval.

If approved, the settlement funds will be paid out over 13 years to public water providers across the country.

“In a similar case, the County has joined a settlement where U.S. chemical titans Chemours, Corteva, and DuPont will pay an estimated $1.19 billion,” Pender County officials stated in a news release. “The manufacturers settled both cases after allegations that they polluted drinking water with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) also known as ‘forever chemicals.’ The settlement will help remove PFAS from public drinking water systems. Both cases are scheduled for upcoming final fairness hearings in South Carolina.

“The funds in the class settlement are intended to address the additional costs of treatment of water containing PFAS by water systems not by individuals. Any person who feels they may have been injured or incurred damages because of PFAS should consult with an attorney as the funds the County will receive do not cover any individual damages.”

