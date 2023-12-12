Senior Connect
Officials announce new NC State Parks check-in and check-out times

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - NC State Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday that all state parks have new check-in and check-out times.

“Effectively immediately, all North Carolina state parks have a camping check-in time of 3 p.m. and check-out time of noon. This new policy applies to all overnight reservations, including tent, trailer, RV campsites, group campsites, equestrian campsites, paddle-in campsites, backpacking campsites, and camper cabins. The only exceptions are the overnight facilities at Haw River State Park and the vacation cabins at Hanging Rock and Morrow Mountain state parks,” the announcement states.

Parks and Recreation says the policy helps staff clean campsites efficiently and maintain consistency in the park system.

