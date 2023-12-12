Ocean Isle Beach commissioner who won tiebreaker for seat resigns

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An Ocean Isle Beach commissioner who was reelected after a tiebreaker last month resigned from his post Tuesday.

During Tuesday’s OIB Board of Commissioners meeting, Mayor Debbie S. Smith read a resignation letter from David Green, who has served on the board since 2019.

In November’s election, Green and Stephen S. Turner finished in a tie with 219 votes each for the third seat on the board. On Nov. 28, Green won reelection when his name was drawn from a hat.

In his letter Tuesday, Green asked the board to choose Turner as his replacement.

Smith also pointed out that during the election Green questioned if he should have run for reelection but state law did not allow him to withdraw his name from the ballot after a certain date.

The board now will have to appoint his replacement.

