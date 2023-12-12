New Hanover Commissioners criticize DOT for no-show at Monday meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in New Hanover County expressed frustration that a representative from the state or local Department of Transportation office did not attend Monday’s meeting to answer questions about the plan to close lanes on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in early January for maintenance work that could take six months to complete.

“We were hoping to have a representative from the Department of Transportation here tonight to provide updates, unfortunately, they were unable to join us this evening,” Emergency Management Director Steven Still told commissioners, before providing an update on the preparations for the bridge work.

Still relayed to commissioners that the DOT plans to close the two eastbound lanes into Wilmington for three months starting around January 3. Following a break in early April to coincide with the North Carolina Azalea Festival events, plans call for crews to then close the westbound lanes of the bridge going out of the city toward Brunswick County for the next three months. Crews will work 24/7 and the work is intended to be completed by Memorial Day, May 27.

Still says he has met with local public safety officials, to coordinate efforts for traffic control, communication plans and response efforts during the time lanes are closed. His office will meet weekly with DOT representatives, starting December 19, to make sure public safety agencies, emergency management, and the DOT are all on the same page during the project. While commissioners appreciated the update, they sharply criticized DOT for not having someone brief the commissioners in person, and for what they called a poor job of informing the public about the upcoming project’s impact on area drivers.

“The DOT should be carrying their own water here in front of this commission,” Commissioner Rob Zapple said. “I’m really surprised given as much press as has been out there, that they can’t find a single representative to stand here and explain why they are going to take six months to do something that in other communities they can do in less than 100 days.”

“It’s going to be hell,” added Commissioner Jonathan Barfield. “NCDOT should have had someone at this meeting addressing the citizens of New Hanover County, but also going over to Brunswick County commissioners as well and having a conversation there.”

After thanking WECT and other local media for reporting on the project and the potential disruptions, Commissioner Dane Scalise asked County Manager Chris Coudriet about getting representatives from around the region together, to pool resources and make sure the community is aware of the issue.

“It is fine to say ‘We should look to the DOT to do it’,” Scalise said. “If they aren’t going to do it, then we need to do it. I think we should coordinate with our partners in the region to make sure this message is loudly communicated to the community. I do not want people to be surprised about this disruption.”

Coudriet said the meetings that begin on December 19 will be ‘multi-jurisdictional’, and in the county manager’s words, “will include a detailed coordination plan about what is going to happen, and when it is going to happen”.

