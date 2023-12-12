NCDOT Engineer responds to NHC commissioners’ concerns, says bridge needs urgent repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Several New Hanover County commissioners expressed frustration Monday that no one from the North Carolina Department of Transportation attended the board’s meeting to provide an update on the upcoming repair work on the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

NCDOT officials announced earlier this month that the eastbound lanes of the bridge would close in early January so crews could replace the moveable bridge deck. That work is expected to take about three months before those lanes reopen and crews will close the westbound lanes to replace that part of the deck.

The lane closures are bound to cause significant traffic between New Hanover and Brunswick Counties. During Monday night’s meeting, Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said he wished NCDOT would have given drivers more notice about the upcoming project.

“It’s going to be hell,” said Barfield. “NCDOT should have had someone at this meeting addressing the citizens of New Hanover County, but also going over to Brunswick County commissioners as well and having a conversation there.”

Other commissioners expressed concerns with NCDOT’s communication. Commissioner Rob Zapple questioned why the project is scheduled to last until Memorial Day.

“I’m really surprised, given as much press as has been out there, that they can’t find a single representative to stand here and explain why they are going to take six months to do something that in other communities they can do in less than 100 days,” said Zapple.

NCDOT Engineer Chad Kimes said Tuesday that the department is still working to confirm the final details of the project and did not have any new information to share with commissioners at Monday’s meeting.

Kimes says the work to replace the moveable bridge deck is necessary. He says while the deck was replaced about six years ago, the repairs required this time around make closing down entire sides of the bridge necessary.

“We are replacing the actual stringers,” said Kimes. “It’s the actual beam that holds the riding deck into place. When you do that, you virtually have no bridge in the middle when you remove those stringers. So, the only safest way to do it is to close two lanes at a time and leave the other two lanes open.”

NCDOT officials say drivers will likely have to use the Isabel Holmes Bridge to get in and out of Wilmington. While the department hopes to release more information to the public in the coming days, Kimes says the project cannot wait until the summer.

“As engineers we are very concerned if we waited until after the next hurricane season that we may have more issues and then we have today.” said Kimes. “So, it is an immediate need to replace it.”

Kimes says he has been evaluating the potential traffic impacts of the repairs since May and claims he has communicated with local leaders throughout the process. He says there is no choice but to close the bridge to make the necessary repairs.

“What people would start seeing is a lot more fractures in the deck,” said Kimes. “You would see us out there welding a lot more pieces than we’ve been out there doing lately. And at some point yes, you could deem that critical enough where you would close it down.”

The lane closures would likely mean trucks headed to the state port would have to take Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway and South College Road. NC Ports Executive Director Brian Clark says he hopes NCDOT can limit headaches for drivers.

“We’re working with DOT and the city to understand our traffic flows, our volumes, what could be affected, and to see if there’s any alternatives to detour around those closures,” said Clark.

Kimes says NCDOT officials have considered using road signs to show the travel time on detour routes including the Isabel Holmes Bridge and I-140. He says the department is also working with WMPO to discuss a potential ride-sharing service becoming available during the construction process.

First responders in Brunswick County have said they expect response times to increase once the lanes on the bridge close. Click here for more details.

