Murder trial underway for one of two brothers charged in 2020 death

Edward Huckabee
Edward Huckabee(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial began on Nov. 27 for Edward Demorris Huckabee, one of two brothers charged in the 2020 death of a popular party promoter.

Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady was fatally shot on May 18, 2020, on Montgomery Avenue at 50 years old.

Huckabee, who was 38 at the time, and his then 43-year-old brother Andre Devaughn Huckabee were both charged with first-degree murder, but Edward Huckabee wasn’t arrested until August 2020 after months of searching.

You can read our previous coverage below:

Suspect wanted in Shawn “Ski Dog” Grady’s murder arrested
Mother of Wilmington man killed in shooting pleads for murder suspect to turn himself in to WPD

