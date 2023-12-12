Senior Connect
Local meals and outreach events for people in need in holiday season

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Community members can get food, essentials and more at local events during the holiday season.

The fourth annual Christmas Free Shop is being held at 1019 Meares St. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The line will form at 8 a.m. to offer families toys, toiletries, jackets and bedding.

The event is being organized by Merritt Anderson Real Estate in partnership with its fiscal sponsor A.C.T.S. Movement, Inc., 501(c)(3). You can volunteer or donate here.

Pine Valley Methodist Church will package and deliver thousands of meals and give free meals on Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 24.

Anyone in need of a hot meal can come by the church as early as 8:30 a.m., and people attending services and wanting a sit-down meal are invited for a 6 p.m. meal time.

The church will also be preparing, packaging and delivering meals to shelters, nursing home facilities, recovery houses and emergency services stations.

You can find other local festivities on WECT here.

