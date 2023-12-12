Senior Connect
Founder to step down at NC Coastal Federation; new director announced


Todd Miller (Left) and Dr. Braxton Davis (Right)(Provided by the NC Coastal Federation)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OCEAN, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Coastal Federation Founder Todd Miller is set to step down as executive director after spending 41 years in the role, according to a Coastal Federation announcement.

On Feb. 1, 2024, Dr. Braxton Davis will take on the position of executive director. Davis has worked as the director of the Division of Coastal Management since 2011.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work directly with many of the Federation staff over the years, and I’ve been so impressed with their expertise, energy, and commitment. It’s a fantastic organization, and I’m truly excited to join them early next year,” said Davis.

Miller will stay with the Coastal Federation to act as a senior advisor to Davis. He says Davis has the expertise, energy, dedication and love for the coast needed to be the executive director.

“The time has come for me to pass the helm of this incredible organization to the next generation of leaders who will steer our mission to new horizons in the years ahead,” Miller said.

The nonprofit organization says it works to support clean coastal waters, living shorelines, thriving oysters, effective coastal management and getting rid of marine debris from the coast.

