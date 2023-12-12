Forever Family: Meet Andre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week on our Forever Family segment, we want you to meet Andre.

Andre, 12, really wants to find a family of his own, and he is still waiting for that magic moment.

“My favorite things to do are: play basketball, probably swim, ziplining,” Andre said. “My grades are good. If my favorite teacher was sitting here, she would have said ‘Andre has been polite, good, and special.’”

He says his favorite subjects are math, and science, and social studies.

“My biggest dream for Andre would be to find a Forever Family, someone who is going to be supportive,” Child Advocate Tania Wilson said. “He would like to have brothers and sisters.

“It does not matter if it is a two-parent family or a single-parent family, just someone who would love him and take really good care of him, and will make sure he gets what he needs.”

Once adopted, Andre would like to stay in touch with his birth sister Nicole.

North Carolina offers not only free medical care but also free college tuition for children 13 and over, plus a stipend for all of the children adopted from foster care.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at 1-888-365-FAMILY or go to foreverfamily.org

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.