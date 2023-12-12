Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: classic holiday chill, rain holds off

Your First Alert Forecast from Mon. evening, Dec. 11, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:08 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast maintains a chilly December forecast through the rest of this work and school week. Expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s for Tuesday and Tuesday night, respectively. The Thursday to Thursday night period stands out as a potentially even nippier time with highs in the 40s to around 50 and lows in the 20s to around 30, respectively.

The next rain chances are distant: 20% Saturday, 40% Saturday night to Sunday, and 60% Sunday night.

See more with your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!

