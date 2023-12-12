Financial trouble causes construction delays for luxury hotel at ILM Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ILM Airport Hotel Partners is entering into a 35-year ground lease with the airport. They plan to work alongside IHG Hotels & Resorts to build a Crowne Plaza hotel at ILM Business Park.

The hotel is expected to accommodate both business and leisure travelers passing through the area and will be the first hotel to open on airport grounds. The six-story, 150-room hotel will have 5000 feet of event space. Overall, it’s a $50 million investment.

The luxury hotel was supposed to open in the spring of 2024, however, the site now sits empty and the deal hasn’t closed. The developers blame high-interest rates.

“From the time it first rose up as an issue and we first informed the airport things actually got worse,” Chip Weiss, a developer with ILM Airport Hotel Partners, said. “It literally doubled, went from four percent to eight percent.”

However, things appear to be looking up as the rates dip down. Weiss said his team has a feeling the money will be sourced within the next two to three months.

The developers for this site say this project has been in the works for over two years. Weiss says he wanted to open a hotel in Wilmington because of the proximately to the airport, beach, and film studios. The area’s rapid growth is something officials working at the airport see firsthand.

“We’re the fastest-growing airport in North Carolina this year. We’ll be the fourth fastest-growing airport in the country. That is because of the destination and the place we’ve got here,” Jeff Bourk, director of ILM Airport, said.

Even though construction has been slowed, airport officials remain hopeful it will start sooner rather than later.

“We’ve put the developer on the map at ILM and now it’s their job to get the project up and vertical,” Bourk added.

The developers said the site is “shovel ready,” meaning all of the plans and approvals are finished. Once the funding is sorted out, the hotel will take around 20 months to build. Even so, they expect the project won’t move forward in September.

