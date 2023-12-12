Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Financial trouble causes construction delays for luxury hotel at ILM Airport

A new Crowne Plaza hotel-- creating hundreds of jobs-- supposed to open in the spring.
By Ava Brendgord
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - ILM Airport Hotel Partners is entering into a 35-year ground lease with the airport. They plan to work alongside IHG Hotels & Resorts to build a Crowne Plaza hotel at ILM Business Park.

The hotel is expected to accommodate both business and leisure travelers passing through the area and will be the first hotel to open on airport grounds. The six-story, 150-room hotel will have 5000 feet of event space. Overall, it’s a $50 million investment.

The luxury hotel was supposed to open in the spring of 2024, however, the site now sits empty and the deal hasn’t closed. The developers blame high-interest rates.

“From the time it first rose up as an issue and we first informed the airport things actually got worse,” Chip Weiss, a developer with ILM Airport Hotel Partners, said. “It literally doubled, went from four percent to eight percent.”

However, things appear to be looking up as the rates dip down. Weiss said his team has a feeling the money will be sourced within the next two to three months.

The developers for this site say this project has been in the works for over two years. Weiss says he wanted to open a hotel in Wilmington because of the proximately to the airport, beach, and film studios. The area’s rapid growth is something officials working at the airport see firsthand.

“We’re the fastest-growing airport in North Carolina this year. We’ll be the fourth fastest-growing airport in the country. That is because of the destination and the place we’ve got here,” Jeff Bourk, director of ILM Airport, said.

Even though construction has been slowed, airport officials remain hopeful it will start sooner rather than later.

“We’ve put the developer on the map at ILM and now it’s their job to get the project up and vertical,” Bourk added.

The developers said the site is “shovel ready,” meaning all of the plans and approvals are finished. Once the funding is sorted out, the hotel will take around 20 months to build. Even so, they expect the project won’t move forward in September.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
James Riley Spivey is charged with first degree murder. (2023)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Supply shooting
Hoggard Vikings Football.
Hoggard football team falls to Weddington in state championship game
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Power restored for majority of customers in southeastern NC

Latest News

Man found guilty in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
‘Play it Forward Wilmington’ can help give the gift of music for Christmas
‘Play it Forward Wilmington’ can help give the gift of music for Christmas
911 call gives new insight into shooting that killed two at hotel parking lot on Market Street
911 call gives new insight into shooting that killed two at hotel parking lot on Market Street
Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend