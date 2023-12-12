Senior Connect
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: “They love seeing things in bright colors”: Teacher is asking for donations to buy color printer for classroom

Alisa Darrow is hoping to raise $202 to purchase a color printer(PRNewswire)
By Frances Weller
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A K-2 grade teacher at Williams Township is hoping to brighten up her classroom. Alisa Darrow wants to purchase a color printer but she’d like some help so she doesn’t have to pay for it out of her own pocket. That’s why she’s asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school projects.

“Each one of my students is very different.,” Darrow said on her DonorsChoose page. “They enjoy having fun while learning. They love seeing things in bright colors. We will use this printer to print out stories and other projects that they create. This will help their stories come to life.”

Ms. Darrow only needs $202. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will buy the printer and have it delivered to the school.

If you would like to help Ms. Darrow by making a donation, click here.

