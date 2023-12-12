Senior Connect
Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policy to align with Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Board of Education is scheduled to review and take action in its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 12, on updating its Athletic Handbook Policy to align with the recently passed Fairness in Women’s Sports Act.

The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bans transgender women from competing on women’s sports teams, was passed by the North Carolina House and Senate earlier this year.

After Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the act, the House and Senate voted to override his veto.

The policy being discussed by the Columbus Co. board would add the following section to its Athletic Handbook Policy:

Sex of Player- North Carolina state law imposes certain restrictions on eligibility based on the student’s sex. As defined by law, “a student’s sex shall be recognized based solely on the student’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth.”

  • State law requires that member school designate each athletics team “by the biological sex of the team participants” as one of the following:(1) Males, men, or boys;(2) Females, women, or girls;(3) Coed or mixed.

(b) State law provides that “athletic teams designated for females, women, or girls shall not be open to students of the male sex.”

(c) It is the responsibility of the principal to see that no ineligible student participates. The NCHSAA does not make determinations about a student’s sex as defined by state law. Rather, state law provides that the SBOE is responsible for monitoring compliance with the laws referred to in 1.2.5(a)-(b). If the SBOE finds a school in violation of these requirements, the SBOE shall report the identity of the school to the Joint Legislative Education Oversight Committee.

