Colleton County firefighters rescue puppies from small pipe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe Monday afternoon.

The puppies were 30 to 40 feet inside the pipe that ran under the driveway of a manufacturing facility in Smoaks.

Colleton Fire-Rescue said residents in the area had been feeding the puppies’ mother for several weeks before following her to the pipe where the puppies were found.

Using supplies provided by a resident, firefighters fashioned a device using PVC pipes and a bucket lid to get the puppies to move closer to the end of the pipe.

Once the puppies were close enough, firefighters used a soft-ended hook to pull them out one by one.

The process took around five hours.

The puppies and the mother were taken to the animal shelter with the hopes of being adopted soon.

