Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Colleton County firefighters rescue puppies from small pipe

Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe Monday afternoon.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe Monday afternoon.

The puppies were 30 to 40 feet inside the pipe that ran under the driveway of a manufacturing facility in Smoaks.

Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe.
Firefighters in Colleton County rescued five puppies that were located inside a culvert pipe.(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Colleton Fire-Rescue said residents in the area had been feeding the puppies’ mother for several weeks before following her to the pipe where the puppies were found.

Using supplies provided by a resident, firefighters fashioned a device using PVC pipes and a bucket lid to get the puppies to move closer to the end of the pipe.

Once the puppies were close enough, firefighters used a soft-ended hook to pull them out one by one.

The process took around five hours.

The puppies and the mother were taken to the animal shelter with the hopes of being adopted soon.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlene and Robert James lost their 22-year-old daughter Destiny Denise Greene and their...
‘Like a double-edged sword’: Family who lost pregnant daughter reacts to verdict and sentencing in triple murder trial
Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
New Hanover County Commissioners expressed frustration Monday that a representative from the...
New Hanover Commissioners criticize DOT for no-show at Monday meeting
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain

Latest News

Each candle lit on Tuesday represents a different hope and prayer for the Jewish community...
‘I’ve never experienced antisemitism, and it’s everywhere now’: Local Jewish groups take a stance against antisemitism by holding vigil
A community event, taking a stance against antisemitism, is banishing darkness, in hopes of a...
‘I’ve never experienced antisemitism, and it’s everywhere now’: Local Jewish groups take a stance against antisemitism by holding vigil
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Leland Planning Board recommends approval for barbed wire to protect power substations
Leland Planning Board recommends approval for barbed wire to protect power substations
President of UNC Health Rex to become Novant Health NHRMC president
President of UNC Health Rex to become Novant Health NHRMC president