Cold treatment facility opened in Rocky Point to support fresh produce imports

(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Ports announced Tuesday that a new federally-certified cold treatment facility has opened in Rocky Point to support the import of fresh produce.

Lewis Nursery and Farms and its subsidiary American Blueberries, LLC opened the facility, but NC Ports says the facility will also support various cold produce imports by working with the Port of Wilmington. It will support imports such as blueberries, grapes, apples, pears, citrus and a variety of organics to the port year-round.

The cold treatment process gets rid of pests from produce, and it is often done on containers while in transit. But if that process fails somewhere during import, it can be re-treated at a cold treatment facility such as the one opened by Lewis Nursery and Farms. The new facility will help farms operate year-round and puts refrigerated containers in the state to support exports like pork, poultry and pharmaceuticals.

“We are extremely excited to have had the opportunity to become a certified cold treatment facility and to have met the USDA requirements successfully,” said Cal Lewis, president, Lewis Nursery and Farms and American Blueberries. “We are now poised to service customers choosing to use the Port of Wilmington with an option to treat their commodities if necessary, providing a great opportunity to enhance North Carolina’s agricultural business.”

NC Ports says that this makes the Port of Wilmington one of just two ports in the Southeast and one of seven in the U.S. that can re-treat commodities which had the cold treatment fail during transit.

“This cold treatment facility is essential for our customers looking to import produce through the Port of Wilmington,” said Brian E. Clark, executive director of the NC State Ports Authority. “By securing this certification, Lewis Nursery and Farms and American Blueberries will not only enhance North Carolina’s cold chain, but the services offered at the Port of Wilmington as well.”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

