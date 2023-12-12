Clemson men’s soccer wins national championship, def. Notre Dame 2-1

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson men’s soccer team beat Notre Dame in the College Cup Final 2-1 Monday night in Louisville, Ky. to win its second NCAA National Championship in the last three seasons.

In the 27th minute, the Tigers’ Brandon Parrish struck a firecracker into the bottom right corner of the net put Clemson up 1-0 in the Irish. Throughout the early part of the second half, Notre Dame had several threatening shots that were either just off the mark, including one that ricocheted off the goal post, or were saved by Clemson Goalkeeper Joseph Andema.

Then, in the 70th minute, the Tigers struck again. Alex Meinhard showed great patience while attacking on the right wing, and he played a beautiful ball to Clemson’s leading scorer Ousmane Sylla who calmly put it in the back of the net. Sylla, a First-Team All-American, scored his 13th goal of the season by bending one into the right side of the net to give the 9th-seeded Tigers a 2-0 lead over the 2nd-seeded Irish.

Notre Dame’s Paddy Burns scored on a penalty kick with one minute left in the game to make the score 2-1, but it was too little too late. That goal was the only one the Tigers gave up in their five NCAA tournament games.

Parrish, a senior midfielder and captain, had a message to Clemson fans making the trip to Louisville including the Tiger cubs hoping to follow in their footsteps.

“It’s pretty amazing. I remember going with my dad to the final four when I was 10 years old,” Parrish said. “So it’s pretty amazing to be able and sit there and say maybe we’re inspiring these kids. That’s pretty cool. And as far as what I’d say to those kids. Follow your dreams because ours just came true.”

Notre Dame only gave up two or more goals in three games all season, and two of those games were against the Tigers. On Sept. 9th, Notre Dame hosted and beat Clemson 3-2. That gave them a little sense of revenge after the Tigers beat the Irish in penalty kicks in the 2021 College Cup semifinal before winning the program’s third national title the next game. A couple years later, Clemson has now beaten Notre Dame in the tournament again, this time 2-1 in the College Cup Final.

After the game, Clemson Head Coach Mike Noonan hugged dozens of players and coaches and said he told each one ‘I love you.’

“They’ve put everything they have into the program and they’re such beautiful people,” Noonan said. “In professional sports, you don’t get the substance that I get everyday. That reward is worth more than any money. They mean a lot, every one one of them.”

Clemson now joins Maryland, UCLA, and San Francisco as men’s soccer programs with four national championships.

Brandon Parrish, Shawn Smart, Alex Meinhard, and Joseph Andema were all named all-tournament team. For the College Cup, Ousmane Sylla earned the most outstanding offensive player award and Pape Mar Boye earned the most outstanding defensive player award.

The Tigers will host a parade in Clemson at a day and time to be announced to celebrate the program’s fourth national championship and its second in the last three seasons.

Postgame Notes (Provided by Clemson Athletics)

With the win…

Clemson men’s soccer has won its fourth national championship.

Men’s soccer’s fourth-team national championship is the most by any program at Clemson.

Men’s soccer’s 2023 national championship came 729 days after its 2021 championship. That is the second-shortest duration between team national championships at Clemson since the 728 days between football’s titles in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

Clemson joins Maryland, UCLA, and San Francisco as men’s soccer programs with four national championships.

Clemson is now one of seven schools in the country with four or more national championships in men’s soccer. Saint Louis (10), Indiana (8), Virginia (7), Maryland (4), UCLA (4), San Francisco (4), Clemson (4).

Clemson is just the third men’s soccer program to win two or more championships within any three-year period since 2000. Indiana (2003-2004) and Stanford (2015-2017)

Clemson’s 2023 squad becomes the eighth team and just the fourth program in ACC history to win an ACC Tournament Championship and NCAA Championship in men’s soccer during the same season. The ACC men’s soccer tournament was first held in 1987. Virginia - 1991, 1992, 1993, 1994, 2009 Maryland - 2008 North Carolina - 2011 Clemson - 2023

Head Coach Mike Noonan becomes the second men’s soccer coach at Clemson to win two national championships while leading the Tigers. Dr. I.M. Ibrahim (1984, 1987) Mike Noonan (2021, 2023)

Noonan becomes the third coach at Clemson to win two national championships while leading the Tigers. Dr. I.M. Ibrahim (1984, 1987) Dabo Swinney (2016, 2018) Mike Noonan (2021, 2023)

Noonan has become the fourth coach since 2000 to win two or more men’s soccer national championships. Mike Noonan (Clemson; 2021, 2023) George Gelnovatch (Virginia; 2009, 2014) Sasho Cirovski (Maryland; 2005, 2008, 2018) Jeremy Gunn (Stanford; 2015-2017)

Clemson’s 2023 roster features six members of the program’s 2021 men’s soccer national championship. Mohamed Seye Enrique Montana III Titus Sandy Jr. Brandon Parrish Ousmane Sylla Adam Lundegard

There have only ever been 11 members of the Clemson men’s soccer program who won multiple NCAA Championships during their time at Clemson. 1984 & 1987 - Jamey Rootes, Paul Carollo, Bruce Murray, Paul Rutenis, Tim Genovese 2021 & 2023 - Mohamed Seye, Enrique Montana III, Titus Sandy Jr., Brandon Parrish, Ousmane Sylla, Adam Lundegard.

Nathan Richmond joins his father, Richie Richmond (1987), as a national champion.

