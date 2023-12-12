Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October

Southport
Southport(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that two of its employees were fired on Monday, Dec. 11, after they were suspended without pay on Oct. 27.

“City Manager Therrien, on December 11, 2023, terminated the employment of Randy Jones, Director of Community Relations and Sydney Heil, Community Building Administrator. Kate Marshall of Animal Protection Services will return to her duties on December 12, 2023,” a city announcement states.

The announcement doesn’t say why the employees were fired but does include a section about Ring doorbells purchased earlier in the year:

“Ring doorbells were installed at the Community Building in July of 2023 and were added for extra security and to communicate with guests and visitors at the front and back door. The Ring doorbell was purchased in October of 2023 for Indian Trail Meeting Hall for the same reason. The purchase of the Community Building system was reported in the Community Building report which appeared in the July 2023 Monthly Report to the Board and the public,” the announcement states.

When WECT asked the city to clarify the Ring doorbell portion of the press release, the city manager replied: “As this is a Personnel matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The city says that City Manager Bonny Therrien conducted several interviews alongside Attorney Ann Smith of Jackson Lewis, P.C., which is a law firm that specializes in employment law.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Therrien in the announcement.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain
Power restored for majority of customers in southeastern NC
Michael Legage Miller, Jr.
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.
Wilmington man wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

Latest News

Entrance to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina
Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina bringing request for more boat storage to planning board
Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policy to align with Fairness in Women’s Sports Act
Michael Miller Jr. has been sentenced to life without parole in connection to the death of a...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Laron Lee Carter is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gavin Dozier.
Trial begins for man accused in fatal shooting in Wilmington Walmart parking lot