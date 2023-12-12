City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport has announced that two of its employees were fired on Monday, Dec. 11, after they were suspended without pay on Oct. 27.

“City Manager Therrien, on December 11, 2023, terminated the employment of Randy Jones, Director of Community Relations and Sydney Heil, Community Building Administrator. Kate Marshall of Animal Protection Services will return to her duties on December 12, 2023,” a city announcement states.

The announcement doesn’t say why the employees were fired but does include a section about Ring doorbells purchased earlier in the year:

“Ring doorbells were installed at the Community Building in July of 2023 and were added for extra security and to communicate with guests and visitors at the front and back door. The Ring doorbell was purchased in October of 2023 for Indian Trail Meeting Hall for the same reason. The purchase of the Community Building system was reported in the Community Building report which appeared in the July 2023 Monthly Report to the Board and the public,” the announcement states.

When WECT asked the city to clarify the Ring doorbell portion of the press release, the city manager replied: “As this is a Personnel matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

The city says that City Manager Bonny Therrien conducted several interviews alongside Attorney Ann Smith of Jackson Lewis, P.C., which is a law firm that specializes in employment law.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Therrien in the announcement.

This story is developing, and more details will be added as they become available.

