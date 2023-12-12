Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina bringing request for more boat storage to planning board

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Planning Board is set to consider changes that would allow for more boat slips at the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Per the meeting agenda, the business wants to expand the boat storage spaces from 69 to 89 by splitting several 45-foot storage spaces into two 22.5-foot storage spaces.

Because of parking requirements, the marina also is planning to add eleven parking spaces.

The business would need the board to approve a change to its special use permit last executed in Dec. 2020.

The marina had applied in 2019 to add a place to eat and drink along with a ship store on a barge at the marina. The special use permit was denied in Jan. 2020 after it failed to pass the town council with a 2-2 vote. The marina appealed and then the Oceana Owners Association filed to intervene, but the hearing was cancelled after the two entered into an agreement.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the town’s website and find some of WECT’s previous coverage of the marina below:

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.