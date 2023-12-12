Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina bringing request for more boat storage to planning board

Entrance to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina
Entrance to the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Planning Board is set to consider changes that would allow for more boat slips at the Carolina Beach Yacht Club and Marina at a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Per the meeting agenda, the business wants to expand the boat storage spaces from 69 to 89 by splitting several 45-foot storage spaces into two 22.5-foot storage spaces.

Because of parking requirements, the marina also is planning to add eleven parking spaces.

The business would need the board to approve a change to its special use permit last executed in Dec. 2020.

The marina had applied in 2019 to add a place to eat and drink along with a ship store on a barge at the marina. The special use permit was denied in Jan. 2020 after it failed to pass the town council with a 2-2 vote. The marina appealed and then the Oceana Owners Association filed to intervene, but the hearing was cancelled after the two entered into an agreement.

You can find the full meeting agenda on the town’s website and find some of WECT’s previous coverage of the marina below:

A first look at Carolina Beach’s proposed amendment that would strengthen prohibition of ‘floating homes’ and structures
Carolina Beach Town Council blocks yacht club’s application to build fence over resident’s driveway

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cheetah Premier Gentleman’s Club of Wilmington
Commissioners rescind resolution to acquire gentlemen’s club via eminent domain
Power restored for majority of customers in southeastern NC
Michael Legage Miller, Jr.
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.
Wilmington man wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

Latest News

Southport
City of Southport fires two of three employees suspended in October
Columbus Co. Board of Education to review policy to align with Fairness in Women’s Sports Act
Michael Miller Jr. has been sentenced to life without parole in connection to the death of a...
Man sentenced to life without parole in 2020 murder of pregnant woman and her boyfriend
Laron Lee Carter is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Gavin Dozier.
Trial begins for man accused in fatal shooting in Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Statewide Booze it & Lose it campaign underway for the holidays