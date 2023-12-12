Car donated to Marine Corps veteran with six kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car was donated to U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Craig Verbois to help his family in a time of need.

Verbois and his wife were borrowing a car from a relative for both work and caring for their six kids ranging in age from just weeks old to 17.

“For the past three years, Verbois has been borrowing his mother-in-law’s car to get to his job as manager of a health and nutrition store, often having to travel between two different store locations. When his mother-in-law or wife must use the car for the children’s needs, Verbois has to use costly rideshare transportation or get rides from employees. Lack of transportation has caused Verbois to occasionally be late or miss work, but also miss many of his children’s school activities, which is disheartening for this devoted father,” a Caliber press release states.

Thanks to the donation given on Tuesday, Dec. 12, they’ll be able to care for their kids and get to where they need to go without as much stress.

The car was donated by GEICO after being refurbished by Caliber Collision technicians in Wilmington.

