Buc-ee’s hits snag in plans to build in NC: Planning board votes to recommend denying rezoning

MEBANE, N.C. (WRAL) - Is North Carolina one step closer to getting its first-ever Buc-ee’s?

There’s a 32-acre plot of land in Mebane where Buc-ee’s would like to build it’s next mega-gas station – but a packed community meeting on Monday night saw locals debating mixed feelings about its arrival. After meeting for more than four hours, the Mebane Planning Board voted 3-6 to recommend denying rezoning for Buc-ee’s.

The full parking lot outside Mebane City Hall was proof how invested neighbors are about possibly becoming home to a mega-sized gas station.

Some see the proposal as an effort to fuel the economy; others aren’t buying into it just yet.

