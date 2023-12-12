Senior Connect
17-year-old hit and killed by SUV while walking across street to get mail

Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role...
Tessa Stanley's family said she was a talented singer and actor who had played the lead role in Anne of Green Gables.(Carri, Stanley family via GoFundMe)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) – A 17-year-old in Michigan was hit and killed by a car while walking across the street to check the mail Monday, according to authorities.

The family of Tessa Stanley said she was “an incredibly bright, talented, and motivated young girl who’s going to be greatly missed.”

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived at the accident scene on Knapp Street and attempted to save Stanley’s life, but unfortunately failed in their efforts.

Officials said an investigation revealed Stanley had been hit by an Infinity SUV being driven by a 16-year-old boy.

Authorities are continuing to investigate.

A GoFundMe was established by Stanley’s aunt, Carri.

According to a post alongside the GoFundMe, the 17-year-old loved history and had planned to attend Central Michigan University after she graduated from Forest Hills Eastern High School in Ada.

Stanley was also described as a talented actor and singer.

Any funds raised will go to Stanley’s parents to pay for funeral and medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

