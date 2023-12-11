Wreaths Across America falls short of donation goal for Wilmington National Cemetary

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in years, there aren’t enough wreaths to cover all the tombstones at the Wilmington National Ceremony.

The Wreaths Across America program is Saturday, Dec. 16, at noon.

“It’s been difficult; we’ve had an off year,” said coordinator Jerry West. “The last several years we’ve had enough for all 5,172 graves. This year, we’re not that lucky.”

This year, donations are down. As of early December they only had enough for roughly 3,600 graves. The donation deadline was the last week in November.

“I think it’s priorities, we’re getting over COVID, even though it’s taken two or three years,” said West. “And now, people have other priorities for their money.”

The line up for the ceremony is all set, with the guest speakers slated to attend.

It’s a well attended ceremony, remembering the dead and honoring the living. It’s a “thank you” to vets and their families for the sacrifices that they have made.

Gerald Decker is a Vietnam Veteran who’s helping coordinate this year’s ceremony. He’s got one wish this weekend.

“The young folks need to come out and see what the community of veterans and veteran families are all about and learn what we have in common,” said Decker. “I think Americans are dedicated to veterans. We had a down year. Even the Yankees had a down year for a few years and they came back.”

The plan, now, for organizers to ensure the gravesites along Market Street have a wreath. It’s important to see from those driving by. Volunteers will then work towards the back of the ceremony until they run out.

For family members who may have a loved one buried there, West says not to worry.

“If they want to make sure their specific graves is covered, just take one of the wreaths and put it on their gravesite,” said West. “That will be fine.”

The hope now is to start next year’s fundraiser a little earlier than the traditional start in July to help ensure that every gravesite has a wreath next year.

