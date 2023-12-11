Senior Connect
Wilmington police looking for runaway teenager

Lexus Richardson
Lexus Richardson(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that is looking for 17-year-old Lexus Richardson.

According to the WPD, Richardson is a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 9. At the time, she was wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Police describe Richardson as being 5′1″ tall, weighing 100 pounds and having blue eyes with auburn hair, which may be dyed pink.

If you see Richardson, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to contact (910) 343-3609.

