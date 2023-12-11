Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Wilmington man wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.
Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.(NC Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man won the first $200,000 prize in a new scratch-off game, according to N.C. Education Lottery officials.

Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and took home $142,501, after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
James Riley Spivey is charged with first degree murder. (2023)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Supply shooting
Hoggard Vikings Football.
Hoggard football team falls to Weddington in state championship game
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Stephens family home decorated for the holidays (2023)
Lehigh road creates ‘Winter Wonderland’ of lights to make holiday memories

Latest News

This fatal crash happened on Highway 111.
Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday
(Source: WALB)
Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
Laron Lee Carter
Trial begins for man accused in fatal shooting in Wilmington Walmart parking lot
Fitz and the Tantrums (top) and The Wallflowers (bottom) are set to play shows at Greenfield...
The Wallflowers, Fitz and the Tantrums to perform concerts at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater