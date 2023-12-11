Wilmington man wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man won the first $200,000 prize in a new scratch-off game, according to N.C. Education Lottery officials.

Michael Guyton bought his $5 Emerald 8s ticket from Speedway on Market Street in Wilmington.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to claim his prize and took home $142,501, after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.