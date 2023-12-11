Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Weller’s Wheels collects more than 600 bikes for local children

Weller's Wheels
Weller's Wheels(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of children will wake up to a brand new bike on Christmas morning thanks to generous donations to WECT’s Weller’s Wheels drive.

According to the Salvation Army, 620 bikes were collected this year.

Over the last 20 years, Weller’s Wheels has collected thousands of bikes for local children at Christmas.

“People often say ‘That was a great idea, Fran,’” WECT’s Frances Weller said. “The truth is, it wasn’t my idea. Years ago, I was at Independence Mall doing live reports on the Angel Tree when two ladies came up to me and said, ‘You should start a bike drive and call it Weller’s Wheels.’”

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
James Riley Spivey is charged with first degree murder. (2023)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Supply shooting
Hoggard Vikings Football.
Hoggard football team falls to Weddington in state championship game
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Police identify people killed in Market Street shooting

Latest News

Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
The Holly Shelter Game Land (Source: NC Wildlife Resource Commission)
Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail to develop plan for trail in Holly Shelter Game Land
Wreaths Across America in Wilmington
Wreaths Across America falls short of donation goal for Wilmington National Cemetary
New Hanover County Courthouse in Wilmington North Carolina
New Hanover County commissioners vote to re-elect chair and vice chair