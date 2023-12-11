Weller’s Wheels collects more than 600 bikes for local children

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hundreds of children will wake up to a brand new bike on Christmas morning thanks to generous donations to WECT’s Weller’s Wheels drive.

According to the Salvation Army, 620 bikes were collected this year.

Over the last 20 years, Weller’s Wheels has collected thousands of bikes for local children at Christmas.

“People often say ‘That was a great idea, Fran,’” WECT’s Frances Weller said. “The truth is, it wasn’t my idea. Years ago, I was at Independence Mall doing live reports on the Angel Tree when two ladies came up to me and said, ‘You should start a bike drive and call it Weller’s Wheels.’”

