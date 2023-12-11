UNC QB Drake Maye declares for 2024 NFL Draft, opts out of bowl game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - UNC quarterback Drake Maye took to Twitter on Monday, Dec. 11 to announce his intention to enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye is projected to be one of the top quarterbacks taken in the upcoming draft. The UNC quarterback also announced he will be forgoing the bowl game.

“Tar Heel Nation, the best fans out there. You have made my time at UNC truly special, thank y’all,” Maye said in a tweet. “I have decided to forego the bowl game and declare for the NFL Draft. Forever and always, Go Heels!”

Maye is a contender to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

On the season Maye threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns while completing 63% of his passes. He also rushed for 449 yards and nine more scores. Maye led the Tar Heels to an 8-4 record.

During his three seasons in Chapel Hill, Maye played in 30 games while throwing for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns completing 65% of his passes.

