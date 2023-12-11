Three women killed in separate crashes in Duplin County Sunday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating three separate crashes that left three women in their 30s dead all within 12 hours on Sunday.

Highway Patrol says these crashes all happened in different areas of Duplin County between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m.

First Sergeant Jason Casteen has been with the agency since 1999 and says he’s never seen anything like this, calling the string of deadly crashes an “anomaly.”

Troopers say the first crash happened around 5:16 a.m. at the intersection of South North Carolina Highway 41 at Rivenbarktown Road.

Kimberlynn Perez, 35, was driving a 2006 Chevy Equinox without a seat belt on when she failed to stop at a stop sign and drove into a tree, according to investigators. Officials say she was pronounced dead at the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

The next crash happened just over an hour later.

Highway Patrol says Ashley Lopez, 37, ran off the road, overturned, and struck a tree while driving a 2005 Nissan Pathfinder around 6:43 a.m.

Officials say she was found on North North Carolina Highway 111 between Cabin Street and Kitty Noecker Road. Investigators say she was pronounced dead at the scene, and they are still investigating the crash.

About 12 hours later, the third car collision was reported.

Around 5:46 p.m., Cornell Hall and Rebecca Rachlin collided head-on while driving on South North Carolina Highway 41 at Cypress Hole Road, according to investigators.

The Highway Patrol says 76-year-old Hall crossed the center line while going east on Highway 41 in a 2005 Chevy Silverado. Troopers say he hit and killed 35-year-old Rachlin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Hall was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. After he is released, the Highway Patrol says he is facing misdemeanor death, traveling left of center, and failing to wear a seat belt. The investigation is ongoing.

