Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertise with WECT

Shelter rescues 6-week-old puppy with broken front legs after she was kicked by horse

Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.
Zoey's front legs were broken after she was kicked by a horse.(From Heaven to Earth Rescue)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (Gray News) – An Ohio animal shelter is hoping to adopt out a puppy once they finish nursing her back to health after she was kicked by a horse.

From Heaven to Earth Rescue said Zoey, a Jack Russell/Toy Fox terrier mix puppy, broke both of her front legs after being kicked by a horse in late November.

The organization said Zoey, who is just 6 weeks old and weighs only 2 pounds, has been learning to walk with splints.

After the puppy was taken care of by a veterinarian, the shelter said they are looking for more funding to help her in the rest of her recovery.

Once she has completely healed, the shelter said Zoey will be put up for adoption.

To contribute to Zoey’s recovery, donations can be made to the From Heaven to Earth Rescue.

Other dogs and puppies can also be found at the shelter’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery
James Riley Spivey is charged with first degree murder. (2023)
Man charged with first-degree murder in Supply shooting
Hoggard Vikings Football.
Hoggard football team falls to Weddington in state championship game
Aerial rendering of Asteria, a new Storyliving by Disney community coming to North Carolina.
Disney announces plans for new residential community in North Carolina
Shooting at Market St. near MainStay Suites
Police identify people killed in Market Street shooting

Latest News

911 call gives new insight into shooting that killed two at hotel parking lot on Market Street
911 call gives new insight into shooting that killed two at hotel parking lot on Market Street
Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
Emergency crews make multiple rescues in Topsail Inlet area
Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by supporters as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional...
Man imprisoned as teen for flower shop killing is released after judge throws out his conviction
FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacts during his interview with The Associated...
Zelenskyy issues plea for support during Washington visit as Ukraine funding stalls in Congress
"Play it Forward Wilmington" takes donated musical instruments, refurbishes them, and gifts...
‘Play it Forward Wilmington’ can help give the gift of music for Christmas