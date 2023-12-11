Rock band The Wallflowers to perform at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wallflowers are set to play Greenfield Lake Amphitheater on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Per the venue, tickets will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 15, online and at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion box office.

The Wallflowers is the project of musician Jakob Dylan from Los Angeles, who formed the rock band in the 1990s. Their breakout album was 1996′s Bringing Down the Horse, and their most recent release was 2021′s Exit Wounds, which marked the band’s return after a nine year break from releases.

The concert is branded as part of the REV Rocks Concert Series.

