Power outages affecting customers in New Hanover, Pender and Columbus counties

By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 300 customers in New Hanover, Pender and Columbus counties are waking up Monday morning without power.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, as of 7:15 a.m., 54 customers in New Hanover County and 72 customers in Columbus County are without power.

According to the Four County Electric Outage Map, 165 customers in Pender County are without power as of this time.

