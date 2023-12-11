‘Play it Forward Wilmington’ can help give the gift of music for Christmas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In this season of giving gifts, there is a non-profit group in Wilmington that wants to help give something that can last a lifetime. Play it Forward Wilmington takes donated musical instruments, and gives them to children whose families may not have the means to buy one.

Charlie Smith started the group in 2015, when he had several old instruments lying around and came up with the idea of gifting them to young boys or girls who might want to learn how to play. Smith’s music career started the same way, after someone gave him his first set of drums.

“I had gotten an instrument donated when I was like 18 or 19 years old, and that’s how I learned to play drums,” Smith said. “I would never have started playing if it wasn’t for that.”

Smith reached out on social media, asking if anyone had instruments they no longer played, would they like to donate them to children. He got help to refurbish them, and then started looking for possible recipients. Since its’ beginning, Smith says Play it Forward Wilmington has now gifted more than 300 instruments to kids and young adults, absolutely free.

“A lot of kids are like, focused on like sports and stuff in school, and then music has kind of just been this aside,” Smith said. “I think having any experience to try (to play an instrument) is good. We want to spread the word, and get instruments into hands of as many kids as possible.

Smith and Eric Silman, his partner in the non-profit group, have a lot of support from the local music community. People who want to donate an instrument can drop it off at Otto’s Drum Shop, Guitar Pickers or Bass Pluckers music stores that are in the same shopping center as PIFW at 1047 South Kerr Avenue in Wilmington. Zach Manship, a guitar instructor in Wilmington with his business Living Without Walls, had the chance to deliver one of the donated instruments from Play it Forward Wilmington to one of his students named Damian.

“I could tell right away it just like lit him up and changed his life,” Manship remembers. “Right then he was just like, ‘Oh my gosh! This guitar has appeared to me, and I love music so much!’ He just started playing so much more. That was the really the really cool thing is how much he played it. So just giving him the tool that he needed to get his creativity out and learn songs and everything was so cool, and it changed my life a little bit to see that, too!”

Michelle Richards knows the difference music can make in a person’s life. She says her son Trevor showed an interest in playing the drums at the age of 11. Trevor had tried playing sports, but never grew to love it. Once he started on the drum kit, though, something clicked.

“(Trevor) said when he picked up the sticks for the first time, he felt like he had found a pot of gold,” Richards says about her son, who is now applying to schools to study music for a career. “That nothing in his life ever felt like it fit before. But when he played the drums for the first time, he knew that that was what he was meant to do.”

Trevor’s instruments did not come from Play it Forward Wilmington. But the Richards family supports Smith’s organization because of what music has meant to Trevor, and other young musicians like him. Trevor’s band, ruKus, has played gigs to help PIFW, and the family helped organize a music festival, Port City Rock Jam, to benefit the cause. They’ve seen first-hand what giving someone a musical instrument can do.

“Music means so much in our lives and we wanted to kind of help fund Play it Forward because it means so much to so many kids and it’s such an awesome, awesome charity,” Richards said. “I can’t imagine how different my son’s life would have been had he not been given the opportunity to foster his gift.”

Play It Forward Wilmington is looking for young boys and girls who are interested in playing a musical instrument. You can reach out to Smith and Silman through the group’s page on Facebook by clicking here. It could be the Christmas gift that provides fulfillment for years.

Anyone who would like to donate an instrument to the group can reach out through the same link.

