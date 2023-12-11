One lane of MLK Jr. Pkwy to close through Dec. 18 for bridge work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. (U.S. 74) is set to close through Monday, Dec. 18, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the announcement, one eastbound lane will close daily, beginning Dec. 11, near N 23rd St. as crews replace bridge expansion joints.

“Use caution!” the NCDOT states.

Heads up, #NewHanoverCo drivers: one eastbound lane of the U.S. 74 (Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) bridge near N. 23rd Street will be closed daily between Dec. 11 -18.#NCDOT will be replace bridge expansion joints during the lane closure. Use caution! pic.twitter.com/d8dqJh49Xb — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) December 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.