One lane of MLK Jr. Pkwy to close through Dec. 18 for bridge work

(MGN Online)
By WECT Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One lane of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. (U.S. 74) is set to close through Monday, Dec. 18, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to the announcement, one eastbound lane will close daily, beginning Dec. 11, near N 23rd St. as crews replace bridge expansion joints.

“Use caution!” the NCDOT states.

