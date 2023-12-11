NWS Raleigh rates Garner tornado an EF-1

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of Sunday evening, the National Weather Service preliminary survey, has rated the Garner tornado an EF-1 with maximum winds of 110 mph. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 4 minutes and traveled 1.5 miles.

An EF-1 struck Garner, NC early Sunday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (Russell James)

The tornado initially touched down south of Echo Heights, traveling very quickly to the northeast. Along the storm’s path, the tornado was responsible for uprooting and snapping trees, which caused subsequent damage to buildings due to trees falling on several structures. Many neighborhoods received mainly EF-0 damage, with EF-1 damage occurring along Spring and Buck Branch Drive in Garner.

Despite the damage, there were no injuries or fatalities.

